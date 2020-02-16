Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa, (CBS)– Officials in Montgomery County are investigating after a 55-year-old man was found dead inside of a Collegeville home Saturday night. Police say they responded to a home on East 3rd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to officials, initial reports suggest that the victim was forcing his way inside of the home when he was shot by someone inside.
Officials have yet to identify the victim.
