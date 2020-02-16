



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are a lot of studies surrounding canine cognition around the world because of how smart dogs actually are. Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about canine cognition in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Townie – Townie is a 1-year-old pittie mix who came into the PSPCA as a suspected victim of cruelty. He had burns of unknown origin and was treated in the PSPCA’s animal hospital. He has since recovered and is a staff and volunteer favorite. He loves people and can even live with other dogs. Because of his kennel stress, he is not living in the greenhouse but is available for adoption.

Missy – Missy was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team in March of 2019. Tied up in a court case, this senior girl spent nearly a year with the PSPCA before she could be adopted. She is finally ready to find that home and is a staff and volunteer favorite. She is approved for kids 8 years old and up.

Crème – Creme is a handsome boy who would much rather be in a loving home than in the shelter. He’s bounced in and out of the shelter a few times in the past few years and his last family said he was a good boy, but they had to return him to the shelter after a year because of some changes in the home. Creme hopes he finds a family who will love and accept him and his diabetes. He doesn’t make a fuss over his insulin shots and they are really easy to give. Creme is very tidy with his bathroom habits and prefers clumping litter. He also loves to play with wands toys and receive pets. His volunteer friends call him a “purr machine.” Creme is one of our longest-term cat residents.

Marian – Marian was rescued by Humane Law Enforcement from a home where she was not cared for properly. She was sick and skinny but has since full recovery. Marian can be a little shy of new people at first but has proven that she warms up nicely. She would do well in a home with another cat as well! Marian is not fond of being picked up or pet on some areas of her body, so a cat savvy home would be best for her. She’d really love a sofa to stretch out on and maybe a window where she can watch the birds. Marian is one of our longest-term cat residents.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.