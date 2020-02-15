BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A woman and juvenile were taken into custody on Friday after police in Brick Township say they stole from Walmart. Officers were called to the store around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery.
According to police, a loss prevention officer at the store attempted to stop two females from leaving the store with merchandise they did not pay for.
As he confronted them, 18-year-old Kiana Craig punched the officer twice in the face. A second loss prevention officer saw the incident and attempted to intervene, but the suspects fled the scene and left the items behind.
While en route to Walmart, a Brick Township police officer recognized a vehicle that matched the description given by the loss prevention officers.
The officer then stopped the vehicle, which is when Craig began arguing with him.
Craig and a juvenile in the vehicle were both taken into custody.
Craig was charged with robbery and taken to Ocean County Jail while the juvenile was processed and released to a guardian.
