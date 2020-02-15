CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after a triple shooting in the Olney section of the city. Philadelphia police rushed to the 5700 block of North 2nd Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a fight led to a shooting.

The 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Two men are also in the hospital but both are in stable condition.

Police say a house across the street from the scene was struck by two bullets but no one was hurt.

Officials will now use surveillance video from the area.

