Comments
ROSEGATE, Del. (CBS) — An alleged family-run drug operation was brought down in New Castle County, police say. Authorities announced the arrests of brothers 28-year-old Dakevis Reed and 41-year-old Dawann Reed on Saturday.
Police say the Reed brothers were using their family home on Rose Lane in Rosegate as a drug den.
Officers seized crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, several types of ammunition and cash during a search warrant on Feb. 11, police say.
Authorities also arrested 31-year-old Derwin Evans, 20-year-old Tyrone Gardner and 21-year-old Vernon Clark at the home.
You must log in to post a comment.