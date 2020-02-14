PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say someone mugged an elderly woman and knocked her to the ground in South Philadelphia Friday. Neighbors are on edge after such a brazen crime.

It all happened in the middle of the afternoon. Neighbors are concerned and the daughter of the victim is understandably angry.

On Friday afternoon, an 83-year-old woman had just left her daughter’s home.

It was around 1:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 18th Street when a man approached her.

Just out of frame from surveillance video, he snatched her purse from her body.

“Once they had her purse in his hand, they pushed her to the ground. And at that point, she fell back and bumped her head,” the victim’s daughter said.

The victim’s daughter, whose identity we’re concealing, says her mother is going to be OK, all thanks to neighbors who sprung into action.

“I heard shouts for help and I ran out the front door and I see a very good friend of mine on the ground who had just been attacked and mugged,” a neighbor said. “Two people from around the corner saw the mugger run into a car.”

The car was a red or burgundy Cadillac Crossover SUV, according to the victim’s daughter.

It was parked on Shunk Street near 18th Street and as South Detectives search for it and the suspect, the victim’s daughter simply cannot conceal her anger toward the person who could have killed her mom.

“What if that was your mother or grandmother? How would you feel if a person came and pushed your mother or grandmother down on the ground? You’re a disgrace. You should be ashamed of yourself,” she said.

The suspect is a young man in his mid-20s, about 6-foot-2. He got into the red SUV, which the victim’s daughter says was driven by a woman.

If you know anything about the mugging, call police.