Police: Man Dies After Found Shot Multiple Times Inside Bullet-Riddled Car In Franklinville

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found shot multiple times inside a car in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. It happened on the 900 block of Westmoreland Street, just steps away from where Benjamin Franklin High School students are temporarily attending school.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found shot multiple times inside a car in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. It happened on the 900 block of Westmoreland Street, just steps away from where Benjamin Franklin High School students are temporarily attending school.
Police say around midnight Friday, they found a car riddled with bullets and a rear-window shot out.
Officers found a 30-year-old man inside the car with eight gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the victim was a passenger in the car and the driver is not cooperating with investigators.
There are no arrests in this case.
CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.