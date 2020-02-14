WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police are investigating a troubling case of animal abuse. Police are looking for the person who tied cords around the back ankles of a pony named Cierra at Carousel Park & Equestrian Center: Home of the Mounted Patrol in Wilmington.
Cierra is used for lessons at the park, and officials say the cords were tied so tight they cut blood flow to her hooves. She was found unable to walk at the park earlier this week, officials say.
At this point, police only have a grainy image of the person they’re looking for.
Authorities say another pony at the park was targeted a few months ago.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact New Castle County Police Officer Dave Christopher at 302-995-7610.
You must log in to post a comment.