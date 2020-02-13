PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a $12,000 Rolex watch from a Center City jewelry store last week. The theft happened at Govberg Jewelers, located on the 1500 block of Walnut Street, on Feb. 7 around 1 p.m.
Police say the suspect opened the display box, took the Rolex watch worth $12,059 and then walked out of the store.
He was last seen traveling on foot east on Walnut Street.
The suspect is described as an African American man, heavy build with a beard. He was wearing a multicolored The North Face hat, a blue coat, red and blue Ralph Lauren sweatpants and brown boots.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.
