



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After what was once again another relatively mild workweek, Friday is going to end with more seasonable winter-like temperatures that will last, at least, through the first-half of the weekend. A cold front, which brought the rainy weather throughout most of Thursday, will continue to slide farther to the east and away from the Delaware Valley during the evening and nighttime hours of Thursday into Friday morning.

This will allow for an arctic high to settle over the area and winds are likely to pick up for at least the night and through Friday afternoon as well.

Skies will remain pretty much overcast Thursday night, but temperatures are likely to fall into the 20s with winds picking up out of the northwest. Expect wind chills to be in the teens in many communities.

Clouds will thin as the night progresses and we should actually see some clear skies on Friday morning. Temperatures, as we wake up on Friday, are going to be in the 20s, but wind chills are likely to be in the teens or even lower in a few spots. Make sure you are bundling up on Friday morning as you start the day.

Friday, as a whole, will be sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the afternoon will only be in the lower 30s, so for the first time in a while, it will really feel like winter across the region. When you add in the winds, wind chill values most of the day should be in the 20s, thanks to wind gusts as high as 30 mph at times.

If you are planning on heading out for a night on the town for Valentine’s Day, make sure to bundle up because while it will be nice and dry in the evening and at night, temperatures will continue to be very winter-like, eventually dipping into the teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend will be split in half with a wintry feeling to things on Saturday before a more mild range of temperatures take over again by Sunday. Expect another sunny afternoon Saturday, but highs only in the middle 30s.

The clouds will return with the warmer air on Sunday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 to round out the weekend.

A few chances for rain will pop up next week.