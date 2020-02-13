Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police have arrested a woman who they say was driving under the influence when she struck a 12-year-old girl as she boarded a school bus last month. Kathleen Wesley, of Croydon, was arrested Thursday.
Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane.
Police say Wesley ignored the school bus’ stop sign and struck the 12-year-old girl as she crossed the street to board the school bus.
The girl was treated for several serious injuries and remains in the hospital.
Police say a blood test revealed Wesley was under the influence at the time of the incident.
Wesley has been charged with aggravated assault while DUI, reckless driving and several other related charges.
