PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two more Philadelphia schools are closing due to asbestos concerns. Officials say Clara Barton Elementary and James Sullivan Elementary will be closed for the rest of the week.
The School District of Philadelphia says the schools will be temporarily closing after asbestos was found during building inspections.
Further testing will be conducted to determine if the building is safe for students and staff. At least 10 city schools have now been closed due to asbestos concerns.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for students at both schools from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on both days. Barton students can grab food at Feltonville Intermediate School and Sullivan students should go to Warren G. Harding Middle School for breakfast and lunch.
Staff from Clara Barton will report to Feltonville Intermediate school on Thursday and Friday. Staff from Sullivan will head to Frankford High School.
You must log in to post a comment.