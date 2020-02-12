Standard Poodle From Northampton County Wins Best In Show At Westminster

Comments
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has a new “Best in Show.” The top dog is from our area!
“Siba,” a black Standard Poodle won the grand prize on Tuesday night in New York City.
Siba, who is from Northampton County, won “Best of Breed” for Standard Poodles on Monday, then went on to take first place in the non-sporting group.
Her handler says Siba is now headed for retirement.
“This is her final show. She’s been out for two years, campaigning up and down the coast out into the middle of the country,” Siba’s Handler Paul Clas said.
Siba was awarded a ribbon and a silver trophy.
Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world competed.
