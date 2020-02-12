Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most major United States grocery chains are getting a failing grade on the 2020 food recall report card. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group looked at 26 of the largest grocers in the country.
It found 84% failed to adequately inform the public on recall notification efforts, including how to sign up for notifications at a store or where to find recall postings inside stores.
“Stores already use modern technology to track customers, place products and target us with ads. There is no reason they can’t use this information to keep us safe,” said Emma Horst-Martz, with PennPIRG.
Four grocery chains passed with a “C” grade — Target, Kroger, Harris Teeter and Smith’s.
No chains earned an “A” or “B.”
