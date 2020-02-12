Police: Man Wanted For Robbing Bensalem Wawa

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bensalem are looking for the man who robbed a Wawa on Lincoln Highway last Friday. Police say the man entered the Wawa around 2:30 a.m., asked to purchase gas and then demanded the cashier give him $100 from the cash register.

The man got away in a gray four-door sedan with silver or chrome rims.

If you know anything about that suspect, please call police.

