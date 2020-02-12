Comments
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer in Delaware County put himself in harm’s way to stop a man who was just arrested for his seventh DUI in the last 10 years. Upper Providence police say Jonny Martinka was driving the wrong way Tuesday night on the Media Bypass near State Road.
A police officer happened to be in the area so he parked his car in the path of Martinka’s truck to stop him.
Martinka hit the officer’s cruiser before driving away but police arrested him a short time later.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
