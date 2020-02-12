Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the 4900 block of Wakefield Street, around 2:40 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the head, chest and legs.
He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
