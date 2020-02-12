



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Families touched by the gun violence epidemic shared their stores Wednesday at Philadelphia City Hall. They spoke of pain and anguish at a roundtable discussion.

It was an emotional meeting for the families. They want more resources put into curbing gun violence in Philadelphia.

“It’s a pain you can’t get over,” Sonya Dixon said.

All across the room, families held photos of family members killed on Philly streets.

“Kinyon took one bullet to the back and it traveled through his heart, unlike his brother who was shot 15 times,” Dixon said.

Two of Dixon’s grandsons were gunned down — one in a drive-by shooting, the other while sitting outside. Now her great-grandchildren are fatherless.

“They cry. They miss him. I can’t let them see me cry. I can’t let them see me be weak, I have to be there,” she said.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson wants a sit-down meeting with new Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to talk about how the homicide units deal with murders.

“We need to address this issue as aggressively as we do the other issues here in Philadelphia,” Johnson said.

