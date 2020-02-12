



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police say four people have been arrested after a Hamilton Township police officer was shot at in Trenton Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of West State Street and Parkside Avenue shortly after 2:15 p.m.

New Jersey State Police say the officer, who was driving an unmarked New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit Task Force vehicle, observed a shooting in progress at the location.

The officer followed the suspected vehicle involved to the Oakland Park Apartments, where police say he was then shot at from someone inside the vehicle.

Trenton resident Quameer Walker says he wasn’t sure what was happening until he came outside.

“There were a few people going to the car, inspecting it and stuff. I saw multiple cops cars drove past the car. Maybe they were chasing someone, I’m not sure,” he said.

The officer’s vehicle was struck but the officer was not injured.

Police say multiple people then fled the suspected vehicle. Three men and a woman were arrested and multiple weapons were recovered.

At the intersection of Mellon and Oakland Streets, authorities seen with a high-powered rifle had one of the suspects surrounded and placed him into custody after a standoff.

An investigation is ongoing.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.