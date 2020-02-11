Comments
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – West Chester University police are investigating a report of a sexual assault. Police say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 at a residential facility on campus.
The victim says two men were involved.
Police say one of the suspects has been identified and the other has not.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5-foot-9 with a stocky build and facial hair.
The campus community is being cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and to report all suspicious situations to campus police.
Anyone with information should contact university police at 610-436-3311.
