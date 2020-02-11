PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No dates in high school, no problem. Research shows that teens who do not date are less depressed and have better social skills.

Teenagers are bombarded with all kinds of pressures, including academics, friends, sports and family.

A romantic interest can be exciting as well as important for learning experiences and for teens who don’t date, the pressure is off, at least according to one study.

Research has shown the majority of teens between the ages of 15 and 17 have had some type of romantic experience. But what about those who don’t? A study of almost 600 10th graders found they might be better off.

“The conclusion was, on a statistical level, those who didn’t date, or dated infrequently, in their window – which is 10th grade – were more socially adjusted, based on teacher ratings, were better leaders, based on teacher ratings. And based on student ratings, had a somewhat lower level incidence of depression,” Dr. Vanessa Jensen said.

Decades of research has shown a link between romantic relationships and identity development as teenagers mature into young adults.

While that’s true, dating can improve self-esteem, unless it’s an unequal or unhealthy relationship.

The study shows there’s no need for parents to worry about non-daters.

“Kids develop at different rates, and we need to know our own kids and respect where our kids take that. Put reasonable limits and boundaries and rules in parenting, without getting too hung up on the detail of they’re not dating,” Dr. Jensen said.

But she says it is important for parents to talk to their teens about safe dating and safe sex, even if they’re not romantically involved.

So if teens who date have more depression and rate lower on social skills, is dating a negative?

Experts say no because there are benefits.

The take away from the study is that non-daters do just fine.