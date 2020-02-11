Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a sign spring is around the corner on this dreary Tuesday morning. Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, Florida for Spring Training today.
Their first workout is scheduled for Wednesday.
Some players clocked in a day early.
Some fellas are clockin' in a little early ⏰ pic.twitter.com/xO7cCpn47X
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 10, 2020
The rest of the team will arrive in Clearwater next week.
The Phillies’ first Spring Training game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Detroit Tigers.
