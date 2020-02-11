CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a sign spring is around the corner on this dreary Tuesday morning. Phillies pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, Florida for Spring Training today.

Their first workout is scheduled for Wednesday.

Some players clocked in a day early.

The rest of the team will arrive in Clearwater next week.

The Phillies’ first Spring Training game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Detroit Tigers.

