'Good Philly Girl': Jill Biden Confronts Heckler At Husband Joe Biden's Campaign Event

Comments
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Jill Biden came to her husband’s aid at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday night. She helped push away a heckler trying to disrupt democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The heckler was escorted out.
When asked about the incident, Mrs. Biden joked that she’s “a good Philly girl.”
You can take the girl out of Philly… https://t.co/tiAbSEnH14
— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) February 11, 2020
