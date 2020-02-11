'Good Philly Girl': Jill Biden Confronts Heckler At Husband Joe Biden's Campaign Event

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Jill Biden came to her husband’s aid at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday night. She helped push away a heckler trying to disrupt democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The heckler was escorted out.

When asked about the incident, Mrs. Biden joked that she’s “a good Philly girl.”

 

 

