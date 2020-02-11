PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a 62-year-old man killed his brother and elderly father because he thought they were possessed. The shooting happened in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect, Anslim Callender, sitting in a chair. Police say he admitted to shooting 59-year-old Ancil Callender and 83-year-old Arnim Callender after an altercation. Police say officers’ body-worn cameras captured his confession.

Police say each victim was shot multiple times, both with a 9mm handgun and a shotgun. The handgun was in close proximity to the suspect when police arrived.

Neighbors say the two were spending the night after a cousin’s funeral in Baltimore when the domestic altercation happened.

Police say a man shot and killed his brother and their father inside a home in West Oak Lane. The suspect peacefully turned himself in, according to police. More on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8CgIZnQR6b — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 11, 2020

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Anslim Callender surrendered peacefully.

The mother of the two brothers lives two doors down and was consoled by a local firefighter, who neighbors say was the brother and son of the men involved in the tragedy.

Police say a number of shell casings and weapons were recovered.

“There were six cartridge casings and a Remington shotgun and two spent shotgun shells,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Neighbors were shocked about the deadly shooting.

“It’s a small block, we know each other,” Byron Cole said. “That’s why it’s a big shock.”

Cole lives next door and knows the suspect.

“It’s definitely out of character,” he said.

Anslim Callender is being charged with murder and related offenses.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.