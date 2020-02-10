



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — There’s more problems at a Camden apartment complex as residents say raw sewage is stinking up the complex. Carana Freeman, who lives at Crestbury Apartments with her 4-year-old son, discovered the sewage backup and shared video of their problem.

The video shows sewage water bubbling up into her bathtub on Saturday. The entire tub eventually filled with sewage water.

You can even see feces floating around.

As that happened, the toilet water started to bubble up and sewage began to fill up there.

More shockingly, she says it’s not the first time. On Jan. 13, 2019, she says her kitchen and bathroom sinks filled up with sewage water.

Freeman says she called management back then but the problem was never fixed.

Luis Ruiz, Camden’s director of code enforcement, told CBS3 the city took Winn Properties to court for past code violations, including sewage complaints outside of the property and dumpster trash overflowing.

Since Saturday, Freeman says she’s only using bottled water to cook, wash her hands and brush her teeth.

She and her son now shower at her mother’s home.

“That came down my drain, my son could’ve been in the tub. Like he could’ve been in the water. It didn’t come out of the faucet. It came out of the drain,” Freeman explained. “That could’ve pushed the stopper up and anything could’ve came out of that. I don’t want to be here anymore.

“I want to live comfortable with my son. That’s it. This is too much for me. For me to be here a year, I’ve been through too much, too much.”

A Crestbury Apartments spokesperson said in a statement that they worked to resolve the issue.

“Once we became aware of the backup into a bathtub in one of our units, we worked to have this resolved within hours. We sincerely apologize for the discomfort that this caused,” the spokesperson said.

At least one other tenant has been having the same problem.