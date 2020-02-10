Comments
PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Palmyra police are searching for a man wanted in an attempted luring incident. Police say the incident happened on West Henry Street on Feb. 4, around 3 p.m.
According to police, an unknown man knocked on the door of a home on the block.
When a teenage girl answered the door, the suspect said he was there to pick up her and her brother.
The girl immediately shut the door on him and he left the area.
The suspect is described as a white male, average height and weight, with salt and pepper hair and beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-829-0198 or 856-829-0191.
