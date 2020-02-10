NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka, visited the high school today where a basketball coach was seen in a viral video, getting punched by his own players. The disturbing video shows last week’s fight at Malcolm X Shabazz High School between the coach and some of the players on the basketball team.
Sources say the coach was trying to stop some of the players from picking on another student.
“It’s kind of embarrassing. We should be getting seen for better things like our community and our teams,” Shabazz student Nashwawn Holmes said.
After his visit, Mayor Baraka released a statement, saying, “The actions of these students will not be tolerated and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids.”
The students involved were suspended.
