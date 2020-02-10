PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus is breaking more records as the outbreak is now blamed for more than 900 deaths, including one American. That is more than the number killed in the SARS epidemic.

American health officials say the flu remains a bigger threat in the United States even though the coronavirus has now infected more than 40,000 people, mostly in China.

Travelers, though, are also being impacted.

The coronavirus outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess in Japan is getting worse as six more cases have been reported among the 3,700 quarantined passengers and crew.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 130, including about two dozen Americans.

Rebecca Frasure of Oregon was taken off the ship and separated from her husband after she tested positive.

“It was a very surreal experience to be told that you have this virus, that as far as I knew could be deadly. Although I didn’t feel sick at all,” she said.

There’s better news in Hong Kong as more than 3,600 people aboard the World Dream Cruise Ship were allowed to leave after health officials lifted a four-day quarantine.

There was another jump in new cases in China as the country’s president toured the streets of Beijing wearing a protective face mask, saying China will win the fight against the disease.

In the United States, the first group of American evacuees from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The nearly 200 Americans are finishing up a 14-day quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in California.

On the flu front, there’s another surge in cases and deaths among children nationwide.

In Delaware, influenza is worse there than last year at this time with seven deaths and 3,500 confirmed cases.

The actual number of people with the flu is higher because not every case is officially tested or reported.