WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Warminster Township are searching for a group of individuals who they say caused panic inside of a Walmart after yelling that there was an active shooter inside of the store. According to police, the chaos unfolded at the Walmart located at 100 E. Street Road around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responded after getting reports of people yelling for customers in the store to get on the floor.
Police say witnesses at the scene stated that four or five men walked into the store yelling “Active shooter,” “Gun” and “Get on the ground.”
This caused shoppers and staff members to run out of the store in a panic.
Warminster Police say the group then began laughing and left the store with a female.
Authorities say the group drove off in a silver or light blue Nissan Rogue with Pennsylvania tags reading KCT-3096.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.
You must log in to post a comment.