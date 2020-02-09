PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s most beloved basketball coaches is approaching the end of his illustrious career. St. Joseph’s Prep head coach Speedy Morris coached his final regular-season game on Sunday.

Fifty-two years, over 1,000 wins, a titan of Philadelphia hoops is blowing the whistle on a Hall-of-Fame career.

“I just hope I made a difference,” Morris said.

Morris coached his final regular-season game on Sunday as St. Joe’ Prep took on La Salle College High School.

“Humbling, very, very humbling. Overwhelmed by what’s happening. It’s nice, I’ve been blessed to coach for so many years, so many great kids,” Morris said.

A coach of thousands has as many wins, but at 77 years old, Morris is stepping away while he battles Parkinson’s disease.

Morris was honored pre-game with a lengthy standing ovation and a bouquet of flowers for his wife, Mimi Morris.

“He’s made a lot of friends over the years and I’m hoping he’s still not done,” she said.

It would be an accomplishment to be part of one Hall of Fame, but Morris is a part of 11 Hall of Fames, marking a career not only that includes a lot of basketball wins but lives impacted.

“It’s just unbelievable, that’s all I can say. He’s impacted so many lives,” Mimi Morris said.

“Everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve been honored. My wife says our house looks like a funeral parlor with all the flowers she gets,” he said.

The Hawks won on Sunday and will play in the Catholic League Playoffs so the journey is not officially over.

But when it is, former La Salle head coach John Giannini hopes Morris’ induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is speedy.

“I challenge you to find anyone who’s been that successful at all three levels. It’s just astounding,” Giannini said.