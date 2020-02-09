CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in a drive-by double shooting at a red light in Chester. The incident happened shortly around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th and Edwards Streets.

City of Chester police say officers found a silver Nisan Sentra on the front lawn of a residence on the 1600 block of West 9th Street with its window shot out and Farad Ishmail inside with a gunshot wound to his head.

Ishmail was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to police.

A second victim, identified by authorities as 40-year-old Lawann Smith, was found nearby in a car stopped at a red light in the area of West 9th and Flower Streets. Smith was inside a vehicle with three other men and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Smith was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

It’s unclear at this time if Ishmail or Smith was the intended target or what the motive behind the shooting is.

The descriptions of the gunshots were all too familiar.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop. The dude in the back was firing at the dude in the front,” a witness said.

The man happened to be waiting for the light to turn green when gunfire erupted.

“I’m fine. Two of my passengers are fine. One guy took a bullet in the bicep. Came through the back of the car. He’ll be fine,” he said. “From what police said, it was simply not a little 9 mm or a little 22mm, they were using an AR-15. I have two or three rounds in the car.”

The lingering effects of being caught up in a shooting? Frustration doesn’t even describe it.

“I’m absolutely disgusted. This is senseless,” he said.

A third vehicle stopped at a red light was found to be struck by gunfire, but the occupant was not injured.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 610-447-8431.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo and Joe Holden contributed to this report.