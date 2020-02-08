PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Saturday to stand up to gun violence in the city. The second annual event provides survivors a chance to tell their stories.

The Philadelphia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America hosted the discussion as part of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

This year is starting off to one fo the deadliest years in Philadephia in recent memory. There have been around 122 people shot in the city so far with an average of three shooting victims every day.

Philadelphia’s new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw gets to work on Monday and curbing the violence will be one of her tallest orders.

Kenney said Saturday that Outlaw’s ready.

“Amongst the 30-some candidates that presented itself, she was absolutely the best,” Kenney said. “She is certainly a police officer first and foremost, but she has an intelligent way about her to look at things a different way. This department, as great as it is, needs structural change, it needs cultural change too and I’m confident she’ll be able to bring that.”

Outlaw will be the first black woman to lead the department.