PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station is being renamed William H. Gray III 30th Street Station. This name change is in honor of the Congressman.
He represented Pennsylvania’s 2nd Congressional District from 1979 to 1991.
He then went on to become CEO of the United Negro College Fund.
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey called the renaming appropriate and says Gray was a dedicated public servant.
“I’m proud to have worked to get legislation passed to rename the station and, with my friend Congressman Evans, to get Amtrak to move forward with a comprehensive renaming. I look forward to finally seeing Congressman Gray’s legacy on display for generations of future travelers every time I pass through historic William H. Gray III 30th Street Station,” Casey said.
