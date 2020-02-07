Comments
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — This isn’t something you see every day. A 15-foot-long python was found dead in Springettsbury Township, York County on Thursday.
Springettsbury Township Police say officers were were called to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road for reports of a large snake in a wooded area.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-foot-long dead python.
Police say they do not know where the snake came from or how long it had been there.
