By CBS 3
York County News

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — This isn’t something you see every day. A 15-foot-long python was found dead in Springettsbury Township, York County on Thursday.

Springettsbury Township Police say officers were were called to the 1500 block of Whiteford Road for reports of a large snake in a wooded area.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-foot-long dead python.

Police say they do not know where the snake came from or how long it had been there.

