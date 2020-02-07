Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is dealing with more asbestos issues plaguing schools. Francis Hopkinson School will now be closed indefinitely for asbestos cleanup.
The school district first closed the building in Juniata Park on Monday.
There were concerns that asbestos was spread across the school during a ceiling cleanup project.
Students have been going to other buildings in the city.
Hopkinson is the eighth building to close this year because of asbestos concerns.
