VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Despite a bad loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Flyers are still fighting for a playoff spot. Head coach Alain Vigneault, in his first year as the team’s head coach, says they’re actually right where he thought they would be and his confidence hasn’t wavered.

For Flyers fans, it’s hard not to be excited about the team’s recent success.

Vigneault is feeling very confident heading toward the playoffs.

“I believe in this group. Coming in, I had a fairly good understanding of what we had. Good veteran players that I think felt had a lot to prove, good young players who hadn’t reached their peak yet. I felt coming in that we were going to get into the playoffs and have an opportunity to challenge for the Cup. I haven’t changed my mind,” Vigneault said.

The Flyers haven’t won a playoff series since 2012 and have missed four of the past seven postseasons, but Vigneault likes where this team is heading down the stretch.

“Even though we are in the toughest division that there is out there, I believe that it’s going to make us better. For me, we’re in the most fun of the regular season. This last stretch where all the games are so important, our guys are looking forward to this opportunity to prove that they’re a good team and they can get into the playoffs and have success,” Vigneault said.

Vigneault took a break from hockey after coaching in Canada and New York. But the chances to coach the Flyers made him jump back in, which shows he believes this team can be a contender.

“I wouldn’t have come back to any team. I wanted to go somewhere where I felt I really had a chance to win in the short term. We’re going to make a push for me. I’m missing that Stanley Cup,” he said.

Vigneault’s message to the fans is simple.

“Keep the faith and believe in our group. We’ve had tremendous support since I’ve been here in Philly. We want the same thing they want. They want us to win, that’s what we’re striving for, that’s what we’re working for every day. Right now we’re in a strong last-minute push where we need support, we need them with us and they’ve been with us since Day 1.”

And Vigneault certainly knows his crowd because that’s the one message the Flyers’ faithful were born to believe in as they count the days until the Cup finally returns to Philadelphia.