



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags is making sure guests with special needs have the best experience possible when visiting their parks. The company announced Thursday all 26 of its parks, including Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, will earn the Certified Autism Center designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

This means at least 80% of guest-facing staff at each park will be trained on understanding the autism spectrum, strategies for communication, guest experience, and safety. An onsite audit will also be done to give each park techniques and guidance on additional updates.

“We want them to know Six Flags stands ready to welcome them with open arms,” Six Flags Vice President of Safety Jason Freeman said.

As a Certified Autism Center, Six Flags parks will provide:

Trained, courteous, front-line team members with the ability to identify visual cues to better accommodate guests with cognitive disorders and help them enjoy their time in the parks

A sensory guide for each ride and attraction so guests can make informed decisions about the ride experience and their level of comfort

Special in-park sensory spaces, where guests with sensory needs can relax in a less stimulating environment

Expanded culinary options to meet guests’ dietary needs (such as gluten-free items)

An updated Accessibility Guide available at sixflags.com, Guest Relations and Ride Information Centers at each park.

Six Flags will also be the first network of theme parks to implement IBCCES’ Accessibility Card. It is designed to help individuals with cognitive disorders or physical impairments identify and receive helpful accommodations at certified attractions worldwide. The cards are free and may be used during all Six Flags theme park visits.

In 2018, Six Flags Great Adventure hosted its first-ever Autism Day, where the park was transformed into a sensory-friendly environment for individuals on the autism spectrum.

