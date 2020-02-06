



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are — to put it mildly — not living up to expectations. More than halfway through the NBA season, the preseason darlings sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers are an appalling 9-18 on the road this year, they have no offensive identity and look lost on any given night. Not much is going right.

Former Sixer and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley let the team have it ahead of the team’s game at Milwaukee on Thursday night.

“You know, I picked the Sixers to get to the finals. I think they are the softest, mentally-weakest team. They have a bunch of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA,” Barkley said.

Chuck has some thoughts about the Sixers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VeVu4cxvw7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

Much like the Sixers, the Cleveland Browns made plenty of flashy moves last offseason and were a popular sleeper pick. How did that work out?

A 6-10 record and head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired following the season. Their beloved mascot, Swagger, even retired midseason.

Will Sixers head coach Brett Brown be fired? Will Franklin also retire?

It’s been an ugly season in Philly but at least that gave us this glorious Barkley rant.