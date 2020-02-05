PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s hard to trade players making $20 million a year. So when teams need a shake-up, they often fire the coach.

It’s not fair, but it’s how the business works.

The Sixers are sixth in the East and they visit the Bucks on Thursday.

On Wednesday, reporters asked Brett Brown if he’s concerned about his job security.

“I’m worried about going to Milwaukee, and feeling proud to coach the team, that we competed in a way that they usually do compete,” Brown said. “We’re the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA and that’s where I’m at. I’m not young anymore and I’m perfectly content … My job is to coach this team and get them playing at a level that they’re capable of and remind them of that always and remind them of that when they’re not.”

Under Brown, the Sixers have back-to-back 50-win season for the first time since 1986.

However, he’s been the head coach for seven years.

Given how the team has played recently, including a 31-point loss in Miami, Joel Embiid was asked if players have stopped listening to Brown’s message.

“Obviously we haven’t been winning. Our offense has not been good, but I always say coaches are not out there to make shots for us. They don’t make plays,” Embiid said. “They can do a better job setting everything up, but at the end of the day, we make the plays.”