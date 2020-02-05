



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The NFL season is over but a museum in Bucks County is filling your football fix. There’s one more chance to see a unique exhibit at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown before it closes this weekend.

If you need a football fix, you have one last chance to kick it with Charlie Brown. Just don’t miss it.

“People will literally go from strip to strip, from frame to frame and read every part of the exhibit,” Vice President of Collections and Interpretation Cory Amsler said.

The Mercer Museum in Doylestown is showcasing the traveling exhibit “Pigskin Peanuts” for one more weekend. It features over 50 individual comic strips focused on football from the mind of Charles Schulz.

“He remembered his childhood in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Amsler said. “I think that people see themselves in these strips.”

Catch up with Charlie, Snoopy and the whole gang.

“For me, and watching other folks coming into the exhibit, it’s really a little bit like visiting an old friend,” Amsler said.

The exhibit began in November and is paired with a comprehensive history of the players and teams that have defined football in Bucks County.

The perfect spot considering this borough has seen its share of state titles, including three straight 4A titles in the late 1990s from Central Bucks West.

“To conclude right after the Super Bowl, it is a perfect time frame for a football oriented exhibition,” Amsler said.

The exhibit closes on Sunday.

For more information, click here.