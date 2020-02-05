Comments
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Organizers of the World Championship Punkin Chunkin want to bring the popular pumpkin-flinging event back home to Delaware, where it all began. They’re looking for a new home around Sussex County to launch pumpkins thousands of feet into the air later this year.
The pumpkins flew in southern Delaware for more than 30 years.
But the event hasn’t been held there since 2016 when a woman was seriously injured by one of the air cannons.
The contest was moved to Illinois last year.
