



LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities want the public’s help in a deadly hit-and-run. They’re searching for the driver who struck and killed an 80-year-old man on a bicycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lansdowne and Stewart Avenues on Friday.

Helmet on and with all the proper safety gear, 80-year-old Bob Campbell began his last bike ride.

The longtime Lansdowne resident was struck by not one, but two vehicles Friday night, shortly after 10 p.m.

“The bicycle was mangled,” neighbor Maxine Saunders said. “It was strong. He ended up in the second vehicle’s windshield.”

The first vehicle, whose driver caused the crash, then sped off.

Police say Campbell succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Lansdowne Police Chief Daniel Donegan says they’re desperate to track down that driver.

“Still working on video in the area and trying to identify the operator of the vehicle. The best description we have of the vehicle is an early 2000 Honda Accord, possible tan or cream in color,” Donegan said.

“He was really active for his age, very friendly and outgoing. He was a really, really nice guy,” neighbor Rachel Mondesir said.

Mondesir lives in the apartment above Campbell. She says she’ll miss him and seeing how he always traveled through town on his bike.

She hopes the person who didn’t bother to stop is quickly tracked down.

“Eventually they will find you. It’ll be worse. Just do the right thing and come forward,” she said.

“Please turn yourself in before the police come get you,” Donegan said.

Police say the Honda Accord likely has front-end damage and may also have damage to its trunk from a previous incident.

If you know who may be involved, call Lansdowne Police Sgt. James McCaughan at 610-623-0700 ext. 207.