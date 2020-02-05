PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a little escape from winter, you don’t have to go far to find it. The Getaway at the Greenhouse is back at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

The indoor oasis features food, lawn games and even a giant sandbox.

“It was a big hit last year,” Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Marc Wilken said. “We wanted to add another week to have more fun in the winter.”

Live this morning @myphillypark at Getaway at the Greenhouse talking about the activities available to get your summer started in Feb. plus- there’s a bar @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MWzZv76DAC — Dan Koob CBSPhilly (@DanKoob) February 5, 2020

It’s a place you can bring the whole family — or go to for a date night.

“In the evening it really changes into a date night hangout and we have adult beverages to enjoy so really excited for everyone to come out,” Wilken said.

Getaway at the Greenhouse is open through Feb 16 at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

