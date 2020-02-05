CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A man is on the run after he failed to return from a work-release to a corrections center in Wilmington on Tuesday. Authorities are searching for 48-year-old Ernest Richardson.

The Delaware Department of Corrections says Richardson never returned to the Plummer Community Corrections Center after leaving Tuesday on a work-release program.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a plaid jacket and a white shirt.

Richardson was serving time for a burglary conviction.

