WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A man is on the run after he failed to return from a work-release to a corrections center in Wilmington on Tuesday. Authorities are searching for 48-year-old Ernest Richardson.
The Delaware Department of Corrections says Richardson never returned to the Plummer Community Corrections Center after leaving Tuesday on a work-release program.
Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a plaid jacket and a white shirt.
Richardson was serving time for a burglary conviction.
