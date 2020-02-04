PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump will be delivering his third State of the Union address tonight and two of the commander in chief’s guests are from Philadelphia. Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah, who’s a fourth grader from Philadelphia, are in Washington to advocate for expansion of charter schools.

Davis is a single mom and wants her daughter in a charter school but Janiyah is on a wait-list. The president is expected to call for more school choice.

Sister Mary Scullion of the Philly nonprofit Project Home is also on her way to Washington, D.C. Project Home is based in the city’s Fairmount section and its mission is to end homelessness.

Scullion was invited to the State of the Union Friday by Democratic Congressman Dwight Evans. Scullion jumped at the opportunity and hopes to send a message herself.

“Now, more than ever before, the safety net for those struggling to find their home is being frayed,” Scullion said. “We need Congress and ministration to take a strong-standing commitment to provide hope and opportunity because that’s the American dream — equal opportunity for all.”

Two anti-violence advocates from Philadelphia will also be on Capitol Hill — a 14-year-old girl from South Philly and a Center City-based attorney. Both experienced gun violence in the city in different ways and both were invited to the State of the Union to commemorate National Gun Survivors Week.

“I took a bullet to my shoulder, my chest, my hand, my calf muscle,” Kevin Harden said.

Harden was selling drugs in 2006 when he was shot five times. However, the Southwest Philly native turned his life around and now he’s a Center City personal injury attorney and gun safety advocate.

On Monday, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon invited Harden to the State of the Union to share his story.

“I’m someone that most people wouldn’t expect to be in the halls of power and for me to represent my community, my neighborhood, I’m just so thrilled,” Harden said.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey’s guest is 14-year-old M’kiya Martin of South Philly. She witnessed gun violence early in her life after her cousin was gunned down two years ago.

“It’s not just a matter that can go away, it has to be dealt with,” M’kiya said.

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County invited Michael and Joey Mignogna of Buckingham Township. They lost their home in an explosion and fire caused by a propane leak last month.