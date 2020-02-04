LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Little Egg Harbor Township police say a group of dogs that terrorized the area for months has been captured. Police released a video of the three dogs going after a resident in the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive on Monday.

Police say officers initially found a 40-year-old man and 69-year-old woman who suffered multiple bites from three dogs running loose in the neighborhood, around 2:15 p.m. As officers and residents attempted to contain the dogs for the next hour, six residents were bitten.

The dogs were then turned over to animal control.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera shows a man swinging a pipe at the dogs as they attempted to get at him.

Police say the dogs are well known in the area. On seven occasions over the past four months, police have responded to multiple calls about the dogs who bit at least 12 people.

The dogs’ owner has been issued multiple summonses in relation to those incidents.

Police say following an incident on Dec. 10, the dogs were removed by animal control but were then returned to the owner at some point.

Following Monday’s incident, the dogs were once again turned over to animal control. The police department wants to make sure these dogs never go back to their owner again.

“Yesterday’s events were horrific, and nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure these dogs are never returned and allowed to menace this neighborhood in the future,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police say the incident remains an active investigation.