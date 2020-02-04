



HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — The number of deaths from coronavirus in mainland China has risen to 427. CBS3 spoke with a woman who just returned home after working in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m really tired. It’s kind of a whirlwind,” Allie Cook said.

But Cook is finally headed home to Haddon Heights.

“It does feel kind of bizarre to be back here right now,” she said.

For the past two-and-a-half years, the English teacher worked at a university in Wuhan, China.

Now, that city is the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

“That’s where all of my stuff is. I don’t even have an American sim card. My driver’s license is there,” Cook said.

But on Jan. 4, days before Wuhan went into lockdown, the 25-year-old went on vacation to a different province hundreds of miles away.

“Even being in a different province, I was like, ‘What if I have this?’ There were a few nights I did not sleep. I was laying in my hostel bed thinking, ‘What if I have it and just don’t know it yet?’” said Cook.

But she says as more information about the virus became available, she calmed her nerves.

Even so, before she could enter the United States through Detroit Tuesday morning, she went through a complete screening.

“You go back. They do a temperature check, they ask you about symptoms, they take a copy of your passport because they need to keep up where you are,” Cook explained.

Now with this unplanned homecoming, Cook hopes to spend time with family.

“All I know is that I was like, ‘Mom, I definitely want a cheesesteak. I really want some Chick-fil-A.’ I’m definitely excited to have my favorite foods that I don’t get to have in China,” said the English teacher.

Her mother, Stephanie, is beyond thrilled her daughter is far away from the outbreak.

“I’m very glad. I hope she stays home for a long time,” Stephanie Cook said.

Cook says she plans to return to Wuhan as soon as she’s allowed.

She also says she is in contact with staff at the university, but since the province is under quarantine, she does not know when she will be able to return.