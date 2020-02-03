PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students are forced to stay at home as asbestos concerns are now plaguing even more classrooms in Philadelphia. There’s no school Monday or Tuesday for students at Francis Hopkinson School in the Juniata Park section of the city.

Parents and teachers say there are significant concerns throughout the school.

“Dozens of areas of damaged asbestos,” Hillary Linardopoulos with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said.

Asbestos was also found in the cafeteria.

The Philadelphia School District can’t assure that it’s safe for occupancy, so it will be closed while it is being cleaned up.

“Nobody signed up for this. None of our members signed up for this. None of our little kids signed up for this. This can’t go on,” Linardopoulos said.

The Federation of Teachers fears asbestos is above the ceiling tiles in every classroom after work that was done months ago.

“It’s really unconscionable that any educator or student in this city is thinking, ‘Am I gonna get sick because of the school building I work in?'” Linardopoulos said.

The Federation of Teachers wants this asbestos issue addressed in a comprehensive and holistic way that is safe for students and teachers.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid reports.