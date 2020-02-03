Comments
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Millville police are investigating after a dead dog was found in a crate dumped in the woods. The dog was discovered on Jan. 29 in the woods off of Kates Boulevard.
Police are trying to find out who abandoned the dog or who the animal’s owner is.
Police say the dog is a Brindle pit bull mix that was in poor condition and between the ages of 6 to 9 months.
The dog was found with a sweater, collar, leash and two pieces of fabric that appeared to be used as bedding in the crate.
If you have any information about this dog, contact police at 856-825-7010.
