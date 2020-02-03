Comments
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly house fire in South Jersey. Police say a 79-year-old person was killed when flames broke out on Medley Lane in Willingboro, just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
It took firefighters about an hour to put out the fire.
There’s no word yet on the victim’s identity.
Authorities tell Eyewitness News, the fire is not considered suspicious.
